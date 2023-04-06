HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A free screening event for oral, head and neck cancer is being offered by appointment to at-risk individuals on April 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chancellor Center for Oncology.

Officials say board-certified otolaryngologists and oncologists from Deaconess Cancer Services and Deaconess Clinic Ear, Nose and Throat will give the screenings.

The American Cancer Society estimates more than 60,000 cases of oral, head and neck cancer are diagnosed in the United States each year. Officials say tobacco and alcohol use, as well as any history of HPV infection, are risk factors for cancers of the head and neck.

Deaconess says people should call 812-450-7000 to register, or people can go to the link on this page.