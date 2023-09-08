EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Friday marked the 7th annual “Friday Knights Hunger Bowl” football game between the Mater Dei Wildcats and Memorial Tigers at Bosse’s Enlow Field.

It gives the fans a chance to help feed locals by giving monetary donations outside and inside the stadium.

Donations benefit the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, and two Knights of Columbus councils organize the fundraiser itself.

The councils have raised $60,000 from past fundraisers.

“You can’t put it into words,” Knights of Columbus Auxillo Council 16454 member John Sandwell said. “When we started this, our goal, we thought if we could raise $3,000 for the city that would be 3,000 new dollars would be a wonderful thing. And it’s been kind of like watching your child grow. Every year it just gets bigger and bigger and bigger.”