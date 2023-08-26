EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Heat and humidity remained throughout the tri-state Friday evening, but that did not stop fans from heading out for some high school football action.

Ahead of the Central-Bosse game, fans cooed themselves with water, ice cream and shaved ice.

Boosters from Central sold “rally towels” that some fans used to fan themselves.

Fans say it was important to support all the athletes despite the weather conditions.

“It’s not just for the Central Bears. It’s for the kids,” Central Bears fan Ronald Woolsey said. “They’re the ones out here. They’re going to be playing in this. So, if they’re going to be out in this, then why can’t we? You know, we’re supposed to show them how to be good citizens, and this is the best way. Let’s show them how to enjoy life — how to have a good time without getting in trouble.”

“We’re just running around and trying to stay cool,” Lilly Gough, who went to the game with her family to support her cousin — Bears sophomore running back and linebacker Lance Gough.

Meanwhile, staff at Castle High School kept its athletes cool by having more than 30 gallons of Gatorade and over 200 gallons of water on the sidelines.