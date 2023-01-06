EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – There was a heavy police presence on Evansville’s west side Friday night.

Our reporter told us that Evansville Police Officers and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies were on scene at Michigan Street just off Wabash Avenue. EPD’s SWAT team was called to a home halfway down the block and three people were brought out of that residence in handcuffs.

Police say detectives were trying to serve a search warrant and the people inside refused to come out. We’re told the search warrant was connected to the pursuit earlier this week near Tekoppel Elementary School in which the driver fled.

Three people eventually did come out of the home. However, one person still refused to come out, so SWAT responded to the scene. All people are out of the house and several arrests have been made, although specific information is not yet available on those arrests.

Witnesses on the scene said they heard what sounded like flashbangs going off.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.