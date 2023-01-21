WARNING: Some viewers may find this audio and video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — While an active shooter prowled the westside Walmart Thursday evening, dispatch workers kept calm and collected as they gathered vital information from those inside.

Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch tells us they received over a dozen calls from people on scene, many of which who saw the shooting firsthand.

Dispatch officials stayed attentive in order to keep survivors calm while law enforcement officials rushed to the scene.

The Evansville Police Department says from the first 911 call to the time that the shooter was incapacitated, it was about 12 minutes. According to EPD, officers were inside the building within the first 4 minutes of that initial 911 call.

You can listen to many of the 911 calls made by survivors in the video player above.