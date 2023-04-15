HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden gave one of their big cats a big birthday celebration this weekend.

Photos taken by Zookeeper Randi were shared by the zoo on social media and show Frisco enjoying a delicious birthday meal.

“Frisco celebrated his 14th birthday today!” the post reads. “Frisco is our Ocelot that can be found outside of the Discovery Center. Happy Birthday Frisco “

