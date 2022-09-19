EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A plaque made nearly 100 years ago in honor of Edgar Bosse has made its way back home. It was dedicated in the 1920’s to the nephew of former Evansville Mayor Benjamin Bosse.

The plaque somehow made it into a second hand store for years in Destin, Florida. The owner of the store said he had the plaque in seven of his homes.

The plaque was refurbished and sent on a lengthy trip back to the Midwest. You can now find it back home at the Lutheran Cemetery in Evansville.

There was a rededication ceremony Sunday, as well as a walking tour. People who went were able to learn more about the plaque and its history.

“I was in Destin in 2017 or ’18, and I ran past it, literally out jogging,” says Steve Deig, one of the people involved in getting the plaque back. “I read the plaque and saw it was from Evansville. And so, told my family about it. “

Deig says he’s happy the plaque now has a permanent home back where it originated.