EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A basketball court has been turned into a work of art.

The new mural basketball court at Fulton Park is a development which was made possible with 19Nine — a vintage apparel company from Indianapolis — and Project Blackboard — a non-profit which focused on the renovation of public parks.

19Nine’s owner tells us he hopes his business will be involved in several projects in Evansville.

“We want to give back; we want it to be beautiful, to be bold; we want it to be colorful because we’re a colorful people out here, right?” owner Josh Barnett said. “And we want to project that with the city so anything we do is going to have bold, beautiful colors just to celebrate our city.”

The city’s plan for phase two of the park’s improvements will focus on upgrading the playground equipment.