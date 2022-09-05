EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man who passed away last month in a shooting on Evansville’s southside will be laid to rest.

According to his obituary, Trey LaShaune McGillicuddy was a Central High School grad and a father. People describe him as a caring and hardworking person.

“He enjoyed playing baseball with his sons, watching his baby girl learn new things, riding ATVs with friends, and always brought a smile to everyone’s face,” it reads on his obituary. “He was very hard working to support his family, who he kept near and dear to his heart.”

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, at Ziemer Funeral Home East Chapel. Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 7, at Memorial Baptist Church. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Reverend William Payne officiating. Burial will be at Locust Hill Cemetery.

