EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Uncertainty continues about what needs to happen next to the Pear Cleaners building that caught fire last year.

Mayor Stephanie Terry’s Communications Director, Joe Atkinson, says the building is unsafe, and that proved to be true after a man became trapped under a collapsed chimney at the site and needed rescue on Thursday night.

Investigators aren’t able to say what the person was doing there in the first place, and that can be unclear for the next couple days.

Atkinson says he’s been in meetings with the building commissioner about what needs to happen.

Some of those decisions that need to be made are up in the air.

“I don’t want to speculate on what the options might be available to us right now,” Atkinson said. “Because we are looking at what are the safe, legal remedies that can remedy this situation as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, Atkinson’s understanding is that the city building commissioner has not been able to reach the building property owner.

“We’ve been attempting to reach the property owner, and we continue to attempt to reach the property owner because — in the ideal situation, obviously — they would work with us to find that solution as quickly and safely and legally as possible,” Atkinson said.

Firefighters on scene on Thursday night hope this situation will serve as a reminder about what could happen with exploring abandoned buildings.