EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Pickleball players now have a long-awaited place to play at Burdette Park.

Six pickleball courts and two tennis courts were funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, replacing several worn out tennis courts. Many local teams showed up Thursday morning to try out the new courts following a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The project also included the replacement of the perimeter fence, replacement of the asphalt playing surface, installation of LED lights and an upgraded water drainage system. In the spring, the courts will get a final acrylic topcoat.