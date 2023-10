EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – Crews were called to a gas leak near the University of Evansville campus at the area of Walnut Street and Weinbach Avenue.

At 12:55 p.m., the Evansville Fire Chief told UE Chief Communications Officer Noah Alatza all fraternities in the intersection and all houses south to 424 Weinbach need to evacuate now.

EFD states the leak has been clamped up, and Alatza states everyone can return to their homes as of 1:13 p.m.