EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – According to the Evansville Fire Department (EFD), crews are currently on scene of a gas leak downtown at Second and Main Street.

Firefighters say Main Street has been closed between Second and Third. Dispatch says the call came in at 1:36 p.m..

(Courtesy: Evansville Fire Department)

EFD asks for people to please avoid the area.

At 2:56 p.m. the hissing from the gas leak stopped and officials say the leak was fixed at 3:15 p.m.. Mike Larson, Division Chief for EFD, says fire crews will be going from building to building to see if they need to open windows and ventilate them. Officials say after the buildings are cleared, electricity will be turned back on and “it’ll be business as usual.”

The Evansville/Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency says the city has been informed by CenterPoint that a third-party contractor encountered an unexpected gas line issue while working on Main Street.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke posted, “The City has been informed by CenterPoint that a third-party contractor encountered an unexpected gas line issue while working on Main Street. Out of an abundance of caution, power has been temporarily cut off to nearby businesses and residential areas, specifically between Second and Fifth streets. Our Evansville Fire Department is on the scene to assist, and we anticipate this will be a brief interruption as crews are actively working to pinpoint the affected gas line.”

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.