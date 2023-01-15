EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh 4-H Center was packed full of all kinds of animals this weekend as people gathered for the Evansville Reptile and Exotics Show.

Over 100 reptiles were on display, ranging from geckos to lizards and snakes. The animals are raised and shown off by locals, with some even being available to buy.

Event organizer Mayo’s Morphs tells us their main goal was to destigmatize the animals and teach others about them.

“Nothing is venomous, everything in the show is safe so it’s all about education,” explains Melody Mayo, co-owner of Mayo’s Morphs. “The animals are really docile, they make great pets. They are nothing to be scared of and a lot of times families with kids that don’t need a dog or cat or have allergies, we have reptiles that people can have.”

Over 1,000 people attended Saturday’s show. The event has been traveling all across the Tri-State for five years. The Reptile and Exotics Show will return to the 4-H Center on March 25.

UP NEXT: Mystery Nevada fossil site could be ancient maternity ward