EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New branding means a new menu for the recently opened Ghost Quesadilla on Evansville’s westside. Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the restaurant announced the changes on social media. Part of the statement reads:

“Hey everyone. I want to thank all our customers at the WestGhost location. We will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. When we reopen on Thursday, we’ll be opening as Ghost Sports Pub and will have a complete new pub menu including hand-cut fries cooked in peanut oil, and a variety of amazing sandwiches and more. We’ll be 21-and over daily after 4PM, any age from 11-4 Monday – Friday. We’ll also have pool tables, dart boards and more.”

The restaurant also says they will not offer their traditional Ghost Quesadilla menu, as it will only be available in Newburgh after the weekend.

Although the menu is going to look quite different, the spokesperson mentions that the menu will change every few weeks. With these changes, it’s possible old menu items could come back.

