HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A westside Evansville sports pub is only days away from closing after less than two years in business. Ghost Sports Pub, formerly known as Ghost Quesadilla, announced over social media Thursday afternoon that their Evansville location won’t be open after this weekend.

“As it breaks our hearts to say this, we have lost the battle with our lease agreement,” says restaurant owners on Facebook. “We have worked endless hours and put in countless dollars but at the end of the day the deck was stacked against us.”

Owners say their staff has helped guide and support them when they were needed the most.

“Our kitchen has amazed us in the changes as we tried to find our way in the industry we knew nothing about,” they say. “Our bar staff that have built regulars and relationships with each and every one of you.”

The pub confirms their final day in business will be Sunday, May 28. Owners encourage everyone to join them as they serve up food and drink specials as they “clear out the house.”

At the end of their social media post, Ghost Sports Pub owners thanked their patrons for following them every step of the way. Although this location is closing their doors, you can still enjoy Ghost Quesadilla in Newburgh.

