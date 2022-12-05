EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It’s that time of the year again. Monday, the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana kicked off their cookie program by starting with in-person orders for delivery.

This year, the Scouts are offering two online exclusive cookies — the new Raspberry Rally Cookie and the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie. All proceeds from the program stay local to benefit Girl Scouts and help girls in their communities fuel their Girl Scout year.

“All sales stay local. 100 percent stay right here in our Tri-State,” says Gretchen Fuelling, Director of Product Sales for GS of Southwest Indiana. “And what they utilize the proceeds for is for everything with their troop, with our local council, the girls can do STEM activities, they can do outdoor adventure. They even get to travel with it.”

Officials say online orders will ship directly from the baker, that way customers aren’t waiting until February. The cookie program run until March 5.