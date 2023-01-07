EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An event that gives directly back to the community is being held this weekend for its second year.

Hope Fussner organized the event, Giving Tree of Warmth, in its return to the heart of Haynie’s Corner in Evansville.

“Last year, with so much help, I was able to collect about 100 articles for warmth,” she says in the event page on Facebook. “Knowing that we were able to help so many people, I’d like to do it again this year and hopefully make it even bigger!”

At the end of 2022 and the start of this year, Fussner collected scarves, hats, gloves and other warm clothing. She says almost all items were taken from the tree within 24 hours the first time they held it.

Giving Tree of Warmth runs January 7 at 8 a.m. to January 8 at 6 p.m. Fussner urges anyone in need to come by and take whatever you need. Click here for more information on the event.