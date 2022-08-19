EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says an early morning burglary left a Covert Avenue gas station with a smashed glass door.

Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Dairy Mart around 3 a.m. for a commercial burglary alarm. The glass front door was smashed with a rock, which police say was found inside the store.

The owner showed police security footage that may have given some clues as to who was behind the burglary. According to EPD, it appeared that a white man wearing shorts and a t-shirt around his neck threw a rock through the front door.

Police say a few minutes later, the footage showed the same man walk into the store and steal vape cartridges. The police report estimates the loss of the burglary to be around one hundred dollars.