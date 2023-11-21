EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Within the Old National Events Plaza, volunteers handed out 2,000 boxes of food to Tri-State families in need during the Evansville Rescue Mission’s Gobbler Gathering.

The food was donated by people and organizations throughout the community, including area businesses, churches and school groups. Tracy Gorman, Evansville Rescue Mission’s president and CEO, says there’s many families in the area who need this assistance and the boxes help the families know where their next several meals are coming from.

“Every single year we have families who tell us ‘we know this is for Thanksgiving, but I don’t have any food at my place tonight, so this will feed my family tonight.'” says Gorman. Those families lined up for a ten-pound turkey, cornbread, green beans, corn, broth, yams, potatoes and cranberry sauce.

“We figure that in every box there’s enough food to feed a family of four for three days,” says Gorman. “So do the math on that, we’re feeding up to 10,000 meals this week.”

The mission’s director of families, Bill Caiben, was once a resident at the Mission. He says working for the Gobbler Gathering fills his heart every year from its setup to its takedown. “From time to time…I wonder…is this what God had in mind for me to do…I know for a fact, without a doubt, this is the one day out of the year that I’ll know I’ll be doing what Jesus would do. It’s just the best thing in the world.”