EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The former Sears building attached to Washington Square will soon be given new life. Goodwill, who’s been a mainstay company in the Tri-State since 1935, announced big plans for this future location.

The nonprofit purchased the building in 2022 with the idea of moving their Green River Road location to the much larger 180,000 square foot space. Officials tell us this location will become the largest in the city.

“The new location will include their main offices and mission services, thrift store, processing

area, drive-thru drop-off site, and approximately 25,000 square feet reserved for a new program

called The Excel Center®, making the space an investment that could change the life of more

than 14,000 Vanderburgh County residents without a high school diploma,” officials with the project outline in a press release.

Goodwill says the Excel Center is a free, public charter school that provides adults the opportunity to earn an Indiana Core 40 high school diploma and begin post-secondary education.

The organization plans on remodeling the entire inside and outside of the building before they move in.

“This program will expand Evansville Goodwill’s mission which focuses on providing a hand up to individuals with barriers to employment,” officials say. “Evansville Goodwill is awaiting budget approval from the state for this new charter school and hopes to open doors to the school in August 2024 with plans for their new headquarters to open earlier the same year.”

Goodwill adds that they plan on keeping their current location with hopes of turning it into an outlet store where customers can buy items at an even lower price.