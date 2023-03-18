EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a CenterPoint customer living in Evansville was scammed out of hundreds of dollars by a false advertisement on Google.

The fraud victim spoke with Evansville Police officers and told them he googled “CenterPoint Energy” to get their phone number. The victim said he used the number on a Google ad to make a payment by phone using his debit card for January and February.

According to a police report, the victim received a CenterPoint bill in the mail that stated the amount due for those two months was not paid and the bills were past due.

The victim got in contact with CenterPoint officials and learned that he had been scammed. Police estimate the victim lost nearly $450.

To pay your CenterPoint bill, visit their website by clicking here or by calling 1-800-227-1376. CenterPoint Energy also has tips and advice on their website on how to stay safe and avoid these kinds of scams.