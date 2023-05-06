EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Thousands of students graduated from the University of Evansville and the University of Southern Indiana this weekend. Graduates celebrated their doctoral, masters and bachelor degrees.

The stands at USI were filled with parents and families excited to watch their loved ones walk across the stage. We talked with two sisters that were able to graduate together.

“So excited,” says Bailee Harp. “And we finally get to graduate together, so that’s good.”

“We’re different ages so we never actually got to graduate together,” her sister Britlee tells us. “So it’s really exciting to be able to walk together.”

USI enrolls more than 9,200 students with more than 50,000 alumni across the nation.