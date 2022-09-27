EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Four-time Grammy award-winning musician Jason Isbell is taking his show on the road and making a stop to Evansville next year. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will be at the Victory Theatre on January 27, 2023.

“Jason Isbell has established himself as one of the most respected and celebrated songwriters of his generation,” says a spokesperson. “The North Alabama native possesses an incredible penchant for identifying and articulating some of the deepest, yet simplest, human emotions, and turning them into beautiful poetry through song.”

His albums Something More Than Free and The Nashville Sound won Grammy Awards for ‘Best Americana Album’ and ‘Best American Roots Song’. Isbell’s song “Maybe It’s Time” was featured in the 2019 reboot of ‘A Star Is Born’.

Tickets go one sale September 30, 2022. You’ll be able to purchase tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office and ticketmaster.com.