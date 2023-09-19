EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Granted says it will open the Roy and Amanda Jorgensen House of Hope located on Oak Hill Road in June 2025.

The organization focuses on granting once-in-a-lifetime wishes to children fighting terminal illnesses or life-threatening conditions.

The facility will help grow its other resources like counseling.

90 partners will be donating labor and materials to make the home a reality for which Granted is thankful.

“It’s amazing to see the community come together because this is a project by the community for the community,” Granted Executive Director Susan Washburn said.

One of the partners is Briar Pointe Development which donated the 12 acres of land which the home will lie.

It says the staff were touched to hear about Granted.

“We just feel blessed that we can help the families of the kids, and just make sure they have a safe place that makes them feel welcome and safe,” Briar Pointe Member Manager Annette Elpers said.

Roy and Amanda Jorgensen say Granted itself touched the couple, and they have given financial donations to help build the home.

“This is something that’s going to g on for wish after wish after wish,” Roy Jorgensen said.

“We really just watched Granted grow over the past several years, and this is a really exciting thing that we knew that they would hit it out of the park and do amazing things for the community,” Amanda Jorgensen said. “So, we knew we wanted to be involved.”

Granted says the home aims to have its children feel supported and understood.

A Granted parents who now serves in the organization’s board of directors says the facility will help continue his son’s legacy.

His son — Grant — passed away last May after battling cancer.

“Any support I can bring them to help them through this, it makes me feel better about my role as a parent and actually just kind of mirror the type of fight my son had,” Granted parent and board of directors member Dan Dennison said.

Granted says it will spend the next two months clearing trees.

A groundbreaking is expected to take place in April.