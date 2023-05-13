HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — 45 years after taking the box office by storm, Grease will be making its way back onto the silver screen in Evansville.

The American musical classic will be playing three nights only at Showplace Cinemas East on Morgan Center Drive. Grease will feature a 7 pm. showing each evening on May 14th, 16th and 17th.

“Grease holds up for new generations because it captures the enthusiasm of youth and the vibrancy of California’s sunshine-and-cars culture,” said movie-critic Michael Booth with the Denver Post.

Tickets are $12.50 apiece and can be purchased by visiting the Showplace Cinemas website or at the box office.