HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Willard Public Library will host its annual Grey Lady Ghost Tours from October 26 to October 28.

A spokesperson for the library says, “This beloved tradition invites participants to delve into the enigmatic past of the historic Evansville landmark, all while uncovering true tales of the paranormal from the 1930s to the present, narrated by our knowledgeable Willard Public Library tour guides.”

(Courtesy: Willard Public Library)

Officials say these tours will be offered from Thursday through Saturday nights, providing four

opportunities each evening to participate. Tour times are scheduled at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m.

and 9 p.m. The Grey Lady Ghost Tours are designed to be a family-friendly experience and are open to the public. No library card is required for entry, ensuring that everyone in the community can join in on the excitement.

The library says for more information about the Grey Lady Ghost Tours or to make a reservation, please visit the library’s website or contact the library at 812-425-4309.