EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville is giving adults the chance to experience the museum after hours and be a kid again!

The children’s museum, also known as cMoe, will be hosting its signature “Grown-up” fundraiser Way Late Play Date. The event is being held September 24, 2022 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“Inside these walls, play begins, imaginations run wild and learning never stops. Come help us celebrate 16 years as we continue to provide an enriching experience for children and families,” says a spokesperson. “cMoe’s growth cannot continue without the support of the community through donations, visits to the museum and fundraisers like Way Late Play Date.”

You can enjoy an evening in cMoe’s outdoor “Playground” and food from Smalbert’s Catering, adult beverages from Mo’s Traveling Medicine Show, dancing in the street with DJ Elo, Smarty Pints Trivia, karaoke and unlimited playtime in the museum.

This year, officials say they will have live entertainment by Dekar & Good Company and an after party hosted by High Score Saloon. All guests must be 21 years of age or older. Reservations can be made online here or by calling 812-643-2663