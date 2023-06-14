HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 35-year-old Evansville woman will be sentenced next month after police say she stabbed and then ditched her boyfriend, leaving him to walk to the hospital by himself.

Wednesday, Leresa Ann Phelps pleaded “guilty as charged” to two felony domestic battery charges and a criminal mischief charge.

A witness told officers that Phelps and her boyfriend were arguing over “petty stuff” when Phelps struck the victim in the face and stabbed him in the arm. Officers say they found a trail of blood leading out into the hallway.

According to an affidavit, the victim tried to flag down cars as he walked alone to the hospital. Phelps’ boyfriend told officers he did not want to press charges, but officers arrested her later that night.

Court documents show that Phelps will be sentenced at 9 a.m. on July 18, 2023.