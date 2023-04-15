EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — There was a big turnout for the 15th annual Guns and Hoses boxing event Saturday night in Evansville.

Local police officers, deputies, firefighters and EMS have been training for months preparing for the ultimate showdown.

The Tri-State’s finest and bravest squared-off in thirteen boxing matches all for charity. Spectators wore red and blue shirts to show their support.

“You can plan for it all year long,” says Shake “Big Sexy” Driskell with the Spottsville Fire Department. “You can work for it all year long, but when you get in that ring, all those plans go out the window and you’re just trying to survive.”

The event benefits 911 Gives Hope, which helps local children in need.