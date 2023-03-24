EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Many people showed up for Friday night’s Guns & Hoses weigh-in held at KC’s Timeout Lounge in Evansville.

Guns & Hoses is a charity boxing event between local police officers and firefighters. Over a dozen matches pitting the first responding agencies against one another will be held next month.

A large portion of the proceeds will go towards raising awareness of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic disease that causes a person to have a constant feeling of hunger.

The rest of the proceeds will be used to help children and people with disabilities.

“Every one of our fights are gonna be exciting ’cause its the 15th year,” says Dave Weis, Captain with the Evansville Fire Department. “We’re tied 7 to 7. This is for the bragging rights. Somebody’s gotta take the lead.”

Guns & Hoses is returning to the Ford Center on April 15. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here.