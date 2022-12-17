EVANSVILLE, IND. (WEHT)– After months of hard work, the doors of Lawman Tactical’s Guntry Club are finally open. Bryan Bishop is an owner of Lawman Tactical says it has been his vision for years. Although he could not be at the opening, his wife says they are ecstatic.

“It is amazing to see all of these people walking through the door after all of these days and months of preparation,” Amanda Bishop says.

The new attraction is on Highway 41 at Sunset Plaza, which used to be a drive-in movie theatre. Founding members got to have their first look and get tours by the staff.

“It’s all about faith, family, country, and courage here at the Guntry Club,” says Shawn Collins, one of the directors at Lawman Tactical.

Collins has known the Bishop family for decades and helped them launch Lawman Tactical. He says there is something for everybody.

“You can say hey I want to come and look at what firearms are available, and I want to invite my friends to be in the range with me and after that I want to get dinner together,” he says.

Although the gun range is not open yet, there are several other areas open for business, including the gym. Dedrick Cosby is the fitness professional and helps train members in the gym.

“You can come in and get a workout. And if you say I am done working out, you can go to Café 10-8 and get some nutrition,” he says.

The club also features a first responder themed restaurant, called Café 10-8, a coffee bar, and a member only bourbon bar. It also features a simulation room with virtual reality to teach self-defense. The Guntry Club opens to the public on Sunday.