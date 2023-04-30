EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Habitat for Humanity of Evansville builds its first ever two-story house. Saturday morning, over 85 volunteers gathered to paint and hang siding at the eight bedroom home.

Those rooms are needed as new homeowners Carol and Carl will be moving in with their 12 children.

We’re told this is the largest build in Habitat of Evansville’s history. The homeowners, along with other future Habitat homeowners, joined volunteers today working at the house.

Habitat builds homes for low income families through volunteer construction and no interest mortgage loans.