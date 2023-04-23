EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Habitat for Humanity hosted its third annual cruise-in car show on Sunday. Car enthusiasts gathered at Bosse Field to take part in prizes for best cars, silent auctions and refreshments.

The free event is sponsored by the Lower Ohio Valley Region Antique Automobile Club of America.

Organizers say without events like the cruise-in bringing in community support, causes such as Habitat wouldn’t be able to survive.

The car club does this as a fundraiser for the Lutherans for Habitat build, we have several different faith denominations that work together to raise money for specific builds and home builds,” explains Billy Thompson, Faith Relations Manager for Habitat for Humanity.

Cars could be registered for $10 with those fees going directly to Habitat for Humanity.