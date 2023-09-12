EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Habitat for Humanity of Evansville is celebrating a major milestone for the organization.

Cameron Hailey and his family will soon live in Habitat’s 600th home on Covert Avenue.

“There are about 1,100 Habitat affiliates in the country, and we’re only the 25th affiliate to accomplish this,” Executive Director Beth Folz said. “So, that’s an amazing feat for our community to build 600 homes.”

Habitat says the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home will take five months to complete.

It will also serve as a home for Hailey’s 11-month-old son, Khi’rell.

“I still want to have a yard for him to play around in. It’s exciting because we won’t worry about where he’s going to grow up or where he’s going to be,” Hailey said. “He’ll have his own room since he’s young to older. So, it’ll be his room.”

Now getting ready to develop it 600th home, Habitat says it attributes generosity from the community to the success of finding housing solutions.

Habitat has received land from Evansville’s land bank, and housing providers like Echo Housing, Hope of Evansville and Community One have benefitted from the city’s affordable housing trust fund.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says Habitat has helped rebuild homes and families in the city for 40 years.

“It’s important for the City of Evansville because this family and 599 other families have a new shot at safe housing — building their families, solidifying our neighborhoods, making our community stronger,” Winnecke said.

After kicking off the process of receiving and building his home back in April, Hailey says it will continue to be a good experience with his family members who are assisting him building the habitat home.

“They’ve been working with us. They’ve been good to us,” Hailey said. “We have our budget class to help us save money, and it’s just time to get it rolling now. So, hopefully everything goes good.”