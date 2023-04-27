EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new Habitat for Humanity home built by local students was dedicated in Evansville earlier Thursday.

Organizers tell us this is Habitat of Evansville’s 575th home. A dedication ceremony was held this morning in the 1200 block of Edgar Street.

Students from the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center worked hard to get the home finished.

“We just take what we learn in the classroom out to here, and it was just all us from there,” says Ethan Yancey, one of the students that helped building the home.

The new homeowner was also at Thursday’s dedication. Habitat provides homes for low income families through no interest loans and volunteer construction.