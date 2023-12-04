EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Habitat for Humanity of Evansville announced a partnership with Ascension St. Vincent on Monday.

The hospital system will donate $40,000 a year to help build homes with “Catholics for Habitat” and help support the Habitat projects. Some of these projects are ongoing on Taylor Avenue.

With Ascension St. Vincent’s help, Catholics for Habitat will build two homes in a year, instead of just one.

“When we’re looking at a large problem that needs to be solved, we like boiling it down to looking at the individual families and knowing that that’s two additional families that are having the opportunity to have their life changed,” said Habitat Faith Relations Manager Billy Thompson.

Habitat says Catholics for Habitat raises up to $100,000 for each home it sponsors.