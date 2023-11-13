HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Hairball returns to the Victory Theatre on March 1, 2024.

Event organizers say, “A band puts on a concert – Hairball puts on an event! Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won’t soon forget. The lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs, and screaming hoards of avid fans…to merely call it a concert would be like calling Mount Rushmore a roadside attraction!”

Officials say vocalists Kris Vox, Dave Moody and Drew Hart lead the band through an over two hour homage to Van Halen, KISS, Mötley Crüe, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life.

Organizers say 2023 finds Hairball celebrating its 23rd year of rocking hundreds of thousands of people across the country. A media release says the band often adds more characters, more pyrotechnics, more lights, more sound, more props and more surprises.

Tickets go on sale November 17 at 10 a.m.. Tickets will be available at the Ford Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com.