EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival coming to a close, the excitement-inducing Half Pot hit record numbers in its final minutes. The grand total rounded out at $1,639,870 — an amount that beat out last year’s record setting total of over $1.5M dollars.

Ticket sales stopped at 2 p.m. on Saturday, mere hours before the winning number is set to be announced. Last year, the Half Pot winner didn’t step up to claim their prize until a month after their ticket was drawn.

The 2021 Half Pot winner ended up receiving half of the total before taxes. The Nut Club also donated $500,000 of the money split across every school in the EVSC.

The 101st West Side Nut Club Half Pot will be drawn at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 8. The winning number will be announced on the Benjamin & Anna Bosse Foundation Stage. Organizers say no presence is required to win.

