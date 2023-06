HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – EVSC’s clothing resource, Hangers, received a donation from the annual Walking for Dreams event.

Officials say dozens of local nonprofits participated in the walk last May and Thursday was the big day where donations were made to those organizations based on the amount of money each group raised.

Hangers says this money will be used by the organization to provide school uniforms to the more than 2,700 students it expects to serve this coming school year.