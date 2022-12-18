(Courtesy: Mayor Lloyd Winnecke)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As people celebrate Hanukkah across the globe, a community of Jewish people in Evansville also began the holiday at the Adath B’Nai Israel Temple, also known as TABI.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was invited to celebrate with them, reflecting on social media after the service.

“Appreciate the invitation to celebrate the start of Hanukkah at TABI,” he shared on Twitter. “Great hospitality from Rabbi Gary Mazo and member families.”

Congregants at TABI say the temple is more than just a house of worship, it also holds a vibrant and caring congregational family.

The history of the Jewish community in Evansville began in 1837, and has remained a strong religious body ever since.