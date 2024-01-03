EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department’s school resource truck is getting a new look.

Mayor Stephanie Terry’s office has confirmed the truck is getting new decals. The mayor’s office says the change was needed because Harrison High School changed its logo over a year ago.

EPD owns and maintains all of the school resource vehicles. Officials say the truck will be parked until the old logos are taken off.

Social media rumors have been claiming that the new mayor called for the truck to get re-wrapped due to the school’s former logo being deemed offensive. However, both the mayor’s office and EPD have confirmed that this change has been in the works long before Terry was elected mayor.