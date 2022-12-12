A Ford F-150 that’s believed to be involved in a hit and run accident on the city’s north side (Courtesy: Evansville Police Department)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is reaching out in hopes of finding a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a crash last week.

Using social media, officers shared an image taken of the Ford F-150 pickup truck. The vehicle is believed to have been involved in a hit and run accident that happened at First and Colorado Avenue.

A defining feature of the truck, as pointed out by EPD, is its Chicago Cubs front license plate. If you have any information on the vehicle, you’re asked to contact the police department’s Hit and Run Unit at (812) 436-7942.

