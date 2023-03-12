EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Peephole Bar and Grill is taking over Haynie’s Corner Brewing Company tomorrow.

Peephole employees haven’t been back to work since a car drove through the building last month. The bar announced that JT Norris and Jeff Adams will be the bartenders for the night.

Organizers say all tips will go to the Peephole. Haynie’s Corner says they are excited to help out their friends.

“You know I think the bar owners and the bar managers and the bartenders are all kind of a weird family, so it’s a great opportunity to bring everyone together and show our support that way,” says owner Samantha Buente.

Organizers say a secret pop-up drink menu will be offered. They will even have a temporary patio with the Peephole’s furniture. Doors open at 4 p.m. Monday.