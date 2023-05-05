EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The start the summer season kicked off tonight with “First Friday” in Evansville’s Haynie’s Corner Arts District. The free, inaugural event featured live music and food trucks.

We’re told it will be held the first Friday of every month until October. More than 120 art vendors are expected throughout the season.

“It’s just really exciting to be able to share art and music and community with people that may or may not be familiar with Haynie’s Corner or comfortable with it given its history and the idea that maybe this is not a place where you would want to spend your free time,” explains Samantha Buente, Haynie’s Corner Arts District association president.

Officials say these First Friday events will run from 5:30 until 9 p.m.