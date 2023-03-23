EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ascension St. Vincent partnered with local colleges Thursday to host a healthcare career fair for students in the area.

One goal organizers had was to educate high school and college students about different jobs within a hospital through the career fair.

Students were able to speak with medical professionals and learn more about the business functions within healthcare.

Officials tell us the event offered students a good opportunity to learn about careers they might not otherwise know about.

“I think this is a good way for high school students who don’t know what they want to do to be exposed to potentially nursing or something else,” says Jessica Micklo, Recruitment Retention and Recognition Coordinator.

Micklo says with the amount of participation in this year’s fair, they hope the hospital can grow it into an annual event.