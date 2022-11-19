EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department received a pleasant surprise Friday afternoon after putting out a house fire on Monroe Avenue.

Firefighters say a very nice lady approached them and handed over a handwritten note. It reads:

“Dear firefighters,



I watched from the street as you all raced to the fire. I just want to thank you all for what you do to protect us all. I prayed for each of you who were fighting to put the fire out from the roof of the burning house and from the street. I am grateful for your skill, your gear, and fire fighting tools, and for fighting to keep us safe. May God bless and protect each one of you!”

Fire officials say the support they receive from the community is amazing, and they also thank the kind woman and the citizens of Evansville.