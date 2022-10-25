EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville City Council approved some changes to new city ward maps Monday night, changing five of the six wards after a heated discussion.

The map, introduced by Zac Heronemus, passed by a 7 to 2 vote with Republican at large Councilman Ron Beane joining the six Democrat majority.

Justin Elpers and fellow republican Jonathan Weaver proposed a map drawn by the county surveyor. After the meeting, Heronemus defended the council’s process after accusations from Councilman Elpers of a private decision without much public debate.

“We had all this time to get public forums, we had a chance to reach out to the media, and set up these forums where constituents can come talk to us. We can get the consultant there and everything, and that failed to happen.” says Justin Elpers.

“The first public meeting was held two weeks ago,” Zac Heronemus tells us. “Today was the second public hearing and maybe what they fashioned public meetings to be did not end up being what they wanted it to be, we did have public input.”

Only the city’s 6th ward on the west side remained unchanged.