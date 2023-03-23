EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy police presence has been spotted at the Cedar Trace Senior Apartments in Evansville.

Dispatch tells us officers responded to the area Thursday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at the 1500 block of Keller Street.

Neighbors on scene tell Eyewitness News they believe two shots were fired from a car speeding through the area.

Police are still on scene. We have a crew in the area and are working on getting more information.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.