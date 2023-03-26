EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is reaching out to the public to help them find a child that went missing earlier Sunday afternoon.

According to police, 10-year-old Gabrie’yauna Simpson was last seen in the 500 block of S Evans around 1:30 p.m.

Her mother believes she may have left the house out the back door, officers say.

EPD describes Gabrie’yauna as black female about 4’08″ to 4’10″ with dark complexion and slim build. She was last seen wearing a blue top and red pants. Police say her hair is pulled back in a poofy bun.

If you’ve seen her or have information on where she might be, police urge you to call 911 immediately.